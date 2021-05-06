Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 498 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06.
- On Monday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08.
Shares of ANET opened at $316.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
