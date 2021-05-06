Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 498 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06.

On Monday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08.

Shares of ANET opened at $316.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

