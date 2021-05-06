Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $362.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $362.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.77.

ANET stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.92. 13,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.19. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,546.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,642 shares of company stock worth $24,895,869 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

