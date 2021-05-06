Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 58 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.41 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of -359.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.