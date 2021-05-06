Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 440.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

