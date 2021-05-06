Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 365.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

