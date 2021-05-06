Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ocugen were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

