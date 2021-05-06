Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 209,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PII opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.