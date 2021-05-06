Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Announces Earnings Results

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 2,128,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,413. The company has a market capitalization of $525.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

