Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $19.37. Arrival shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 27,598 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrival in the first quarter valued at $512,000.

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.