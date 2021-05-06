Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $4.01 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLMN stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

