Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $264.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.19. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.41 and a 12-month high of $266.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

