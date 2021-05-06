Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 164,819 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 164,819 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

