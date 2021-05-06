Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 116,939 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,563 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 116,939 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,537 shares of company stock worth $3,324,911. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $180.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.70 and its 200 day moving average is $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

