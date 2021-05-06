Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 27,079 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,079 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Balentine LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $479.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.29 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

