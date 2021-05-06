Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,492 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 167,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

