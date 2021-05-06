Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Chairman Acquires $503,500.00 in Stock

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Artius Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,188,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Artius Acquisition by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 794,498 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Artius Acquisition by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,106,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 774,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.