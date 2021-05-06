Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Chairman Acquires $503,500.00 in Stock

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Artius Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.01.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Artius Acquisition Company Profile
Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.