ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares Up 0.1%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded ASICS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

