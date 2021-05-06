Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

ASMB stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,856,000 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 686,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

