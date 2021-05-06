Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 56,799 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 56,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $552.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

