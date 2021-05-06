Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 7,812 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Insulet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average of $264.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

