Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after buying an additional 363,762 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.