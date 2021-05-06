Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.67 Million in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.