Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.24 Million in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

