Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,086,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Integer by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,072 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $16,969,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $13,690,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $94.01 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.