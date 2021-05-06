Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.74 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paylocity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $172.49 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.65, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

