Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.61 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

