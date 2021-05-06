AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.93 and a beta of 1.23.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,131. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

