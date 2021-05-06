Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,046. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

