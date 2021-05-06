Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $77.06, but opened at $69.12. Astec Industries shares last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 10,704 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.