AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £102 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £102 ($133.26) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,674 ($100.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,346.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,566.60. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market cap of £100.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

