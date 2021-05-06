AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,674 ($100.26) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.74 billion and a PE ratio of 34.96. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,346.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,566.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.