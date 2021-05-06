AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,674 ($100.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,346.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,566.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

