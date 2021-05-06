Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.000-10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atkore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE ATKR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.71. 5,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

