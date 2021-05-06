Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Atlas Air Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/21/2021 – Atlas Air Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

4/16/2021 – Atlas Air Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Atlas Air Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Atlas Air Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Shares of AAWW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 653,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,951. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $551,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,580 shares of company stock worth $6,767,711 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.