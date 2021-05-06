Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas Sells 8,538 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $83,232.44.

On Monday, April 5th, Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

