Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $551,700.00. Insiders have sold 110,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,711 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Earnings History for Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

