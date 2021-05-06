Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $551,700.00. Insiders have sold 110,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,711 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
