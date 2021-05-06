Atomic Wallet Coin Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and $74,676.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00083403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00272001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.00214312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

