AudioEye (AEYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is scheduled to be announcing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. AudioEye has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AudioEye alerts:

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock worth $1,897,650 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.