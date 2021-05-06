Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 172,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 315,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

