Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.