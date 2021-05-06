Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ACB opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
