AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,472.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,007.17 and a 52 week high of $1,524.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,426.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,243.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,428.82.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

