Avery Dennison’s (AVY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at G.Research

G.Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.08.

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day moving average is $166.91. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

