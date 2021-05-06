Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $478.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,416. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.56. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.