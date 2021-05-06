Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $31.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $607.40. 21,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.29, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $701.75 and its 200-day moving average is $771.02. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,108,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

