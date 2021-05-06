Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.18 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $3.92 on Thursday, hitting $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,016. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.04.

