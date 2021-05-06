Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 222 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,598. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.28. The stock has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

