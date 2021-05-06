Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 1,162,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,780. The company has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 2.08. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

AVNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

