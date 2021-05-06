Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) PT Raised to $30.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVID. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. 47,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,482. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.