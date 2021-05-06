Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.21. 11,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

