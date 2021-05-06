Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.21. 11,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
