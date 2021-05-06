Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher Sells 21,152 Shares

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avnet stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 1,648,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit