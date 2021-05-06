Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher Sells 21,152 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avnet stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 1,648,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.